GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks

Panthers (40-13-6 86P) at Sharks (26-25-7 59P)

WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET WHERE: SAP Center, San Jose, CA

SAP Center, San Jose, CA ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #SJSharks, #FLAvsSJS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #SJSharks, #FLAvsSJS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Fear The Fin

Fear The Fin FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, SJS 4 (OT) - (Recap) 1/29/2022

@FLA 5, SJS 4 (OT) - (Recap) 1/29/2022 NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23 regular season

Stanley Cup or 2022-23 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (30-6-3 .917 / 2.57 2SO) vs Hill (10-11-1 .906 / 2.66 2SO)

Bobrovsky (30-6-3 .917 / 2.57 2SO) vs Hill (10-11-1 .906 / 2.66 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / San Jose

Scouting Report (Full preview @ Winners and Whiners)

The San Jose Sharks will be looking for their third straight victory when they welcome the Florida Panthers on Tuesday evening. San Jose defeated the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, 5-0. The Sharks are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games and are 30-28 ATS. Florida lost to Los Angeles in a shootout on Sunday, 3-2. That snapped a five-game winning streak for the Panthers who are 6-3-1 in their last 10. Florida is 33-26 ATS.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Dallas (32-22-3 67P) at TORONTO (37-17-5 79P) 7 p.m.

Arizona (19-36-4 42P) at MONTREAL (16-35-8 40P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (36-18-5 77P) at Chicago (22-30-8 52P) 8:30 p.m.

DETROIT (19-19-6 44P) at Edmonton (21-16-2 44P) 9 p.m.

Idle: TBL (82P), BUF (48P), OTT (47P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets