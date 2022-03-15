GameThread: Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks

Panthers (40-13-6 86P) vs Sharks (26-25-7 59P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / San Jose
Where: SAP Center, San Jose, CA
When: 10:30 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN+, Hulu
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Arctic Ice Hockey
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #SJSharks, #FLAvsSJS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (30-6-3 2.57) / San Jose: Reimer (15-12-5 2.84)
Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Dallas (32-22-3 67P) at TORONTO (37-17-5 79P) 7 p.m.
- Arizona (18-36-4 40P) at MONTREAL (16-35-8 40P) 7 p.m.
- BOSTON (36-18-5 77P) at Chicago (22-30-8 52P) 8:30 p.m.
- DETROIT (19-19-6 44P) at Edmonton (21-16-2 44P) 9 p.m.
Idle: TBL (82P), BUF (48P), OTT (47P)
