 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 60

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (40-13-6 86P) vs Sharks (26-25-7 59P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / San Jose

Where: SAP Center, San Jose, CA

When: 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Arctic Ice Hockey

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #SJSharks, #FLAvsSJS, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (30-6-3 2.57) / San Jose: Reimer (15-12-5 2.84)

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Dallas (32-22-3 67P) at TORONTO (37-17-5 79P) 7 p.m.
  • Arizona (18-36-4 40P) at MONTREAL (16-35-8 40P) 7 p.m.
  • BOSTON (36-18-5 77P) at Chicago (22-30-8 52P) 8:30 p.m.
  • DETROIT (19-19-6 44P) at Edmonton (21-16-2 44P) 9 p.m.

Idle: TBL (82P), BUF (48P), OTT (47P)

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...