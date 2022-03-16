Panthers sign defenseman Zachary Uens to entry-level contract

The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with defenseman Zachary Uens. His deal will begin in the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old Uens was selected by the Panthers in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

This season, Uens appeared in 34 games with the Merrimack College Warriors of Hockey East, ranking second among the team’s defensemen with 17 assists and 19 points.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Belleville, Ontario, totaled 44 points (7G/37A) and 108 penalty minutes over 81 NCAA games with Merrimack. He led Hockey East defensemen with 68 penalty minutes in his freshman season and ranked second among Merrimack blueliners with 14 assists and 18 points in 34 games in 2019-20.

Prior to his college career, Uens played two season with the Wellington Dukes of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) in 2018-19, he tied for the most goals (6) by a defenseman on the club. He helped lead Wellington to a 2017-18 OJHL championship, recording four goals and eight points in 25 postseason games.

Welcome to fold!