Florida Panthers trade Frank Vatrano to New York Rangers

The Florida Panthers have acquired a fourth-round selection from the New York Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for forward Frank Vatrano.

The Cats will receive the later of the Rangers fourth-round selections between New York’s own pick and Winnipeg’s fourth-round selection, previously acquired by New York.

Vatrano, 28, had ten goals and nine assists for 19 points in 49 games with the Panthers this season, including two last night against the San Jose Sharks. It is the fifth time in his career he has scored at least 10 goals in a season.

This looks like a move to increase cap space for general manager Bill Zito to make a bigger trade deadline deal.

We’ll miss you, Tank!