GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights

WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, ATTSN-RM

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #VegasBorn, #FLAvsVGK, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

ENEMY INTEL: Knights On Ice

FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)

LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, VGK 1 - (Recap) 1/27/2022

NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23 regular season

PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (30-6-3 .917 / 2.57 2SO) vs Brossoit (10-9-3 .895 / 2.90 1 SO)

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Vegas

Scouting Report (Full preview @ Winners and Whiners)

The Vegas Golden Knights look to snap their five-game losing streak when they take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Vegas lost their fifth straight game, all on the road when they lost to Winnipeg on Tuesday, 7-3. The Golden Knights are 3-7-0 in their last 10 and are 24-38 ATS. Florida defeated San Jose in overtime on Tuesday, 3-2. The Panthers are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and are 33-27 ATS.

Florida is the favorite at -130 with the odds set for Vegas at +110. When giving up 1.5 goals, the odds for the Panthers changed to +175 while Vegas is at -215 when receiving 1.5 goals. The total is set at 6.5 goals. Florida defeated Vegas back on January 27, 4-1. The Panthers are 3-3-1 in the seven meetings between these teams while the Golden Knights are 4-2-1.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Carolina (41-13-5 87P) at TORONTO (38-17-5 81P) 7 p.m.

Dallas (32-23-3 67P) at MONTREAL (16-36-8 40P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (20-32-8 48P) at Edmonton (33-23-4 70P)

DETROIT (24-29-7 55P) at Vancouver (30-24-7 67P)

Idle: TBL (84P), BOS (79P), OTT (47P)

