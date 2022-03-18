GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Anaheim Ducks

Panthers (41-14-6 88P) at Ducks (27-25-11 65P)
- WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports West
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- ENEMY INTEL: Anaheim Calling
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2
- LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @ANA 1 - (Recap) 2/19/2020
- NEXT MEETING: April 12, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (30-6-3 .917 / 2.57 2SO) vs Gibson (17-18-9 .905 / 3.05 1 SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Anaheim
Florida Panthers Anaheim Ducks
Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Philadelphia (19-30-11 49P) at OTTAWA (21-34-5 47P) 7 p.m.
- BOSTON (37-19-5 79P) at Winnipeg (28-23-10 66P) 8 p.m.
- BUFFALO (20-33-8 48P) at Calgary (37-16-7 81P) 9 p.m.
Idle: TBL (84P), TOR (83P), DET (57P), MTL (41P)
