Panthers acquire Robert Hagg from the Buffalo Sabres

The Florida Panthers have acquired defenseman Robert Hagg from the Buffalo Sabres for a sixth round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (previously acquired by Florida from Calgary).

With Aaron Ekblad (lower body injury) placed on long-term injured reserve earlier today and expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, the Cats acquired the 27-year-old to add to their depth on the back end.

Best known for his physicality. the 6’2”, 207 lbs Hagg has produced 14 goals and 55 points in 284 career NHL contests, spent primarily with the Philadelphia Flyers, who selected him in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 Draft.

This season, his first in Buffalo, Hagg has appeared in a total of 48 games with the Sabres and registered one goal, seven assists, and 25 PIMs to along with a -9 rating. Hagg led Buffalo skaters with 97 hits, 91 blocked shots and 2:23 shorthanded time on ice per game.

The Panthers blue line will look markedly different the next time they take the ice against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday with Ben Chiarot and Hagg likely tagging in and lynchpin Ekblad out.

