Panthers acquire Yegor Korshkov and sixth-round pick for helping broker Max Domi trade

After cap napping through most of trade deadline day, the Florida Panthers got a couple pieces for retaining 25% of Max Domi’s salary cap hit to facilitate the trading of the 27-year-old forward from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Carolina Hurricanes. Florida also sent defenseman Tyler Inamoto, who was chosen in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, to Carolina in the somewhat convoluted deal.

For being so helpful, the Panthers received left-shooting Russian forward Yegor (or Egor) Korshkov from the Hurricanes and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the Blue Jackets. The pick originally belonged to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Speaking of the Maple Leafs, they were the team that originally drafted the Russian forward in the second round (31st overall) of the 2016 draft.

After completing his fifth season with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv of the KHL, Korshkov signed his entry-level contract on May 1, 2019 and came to Toronto and joined the AHL Marlies for the Calder Cup playoffs, scoring one goal in nine games.

Korshkov scored a goal in his only NHL appearance and played in 44 for Marlies during the 2019-20 campaign. He produced 16 goals and 9 assists during his only American League season.

He returned to Lokomotiv and played the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons there, producing a combined total of 28 goals and 28 assists in 103 regular season games.

On February 15, 2021, Toronto traded Korshkov rights along with David Warsofsky to the Hurricanes in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk.

The 25-year-old has been added to Florida’s reserve list. We’ll if he has any interest in returning to North America.