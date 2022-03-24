GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens

Panthers (42-14-6 90P) at Canadiens (17-36-10 44P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Centre Bell, Montreal, PQ

Centre Bell, Montreal, PQ ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN 2

Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN 2 ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoHabsGo, #FLAvsMTL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoHabsGo, #FLAvsMTL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Eyes On The Prize

Eyes On The Prize FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 4 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 4 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, MTL 2 - (Recap) 1/1/2022

@FLA 5, MTL 2 - (Recap) 1/1/2022 NEXT MEETING: March 29, 2022

March 29, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (12-7-3 .906 / 2.88 1SO) vs Allen (6-16-4 .905 / 3.09 2SO)

Knight (12-7-3 .906 / 2.88 1SO) vs Allen (6-16-4 .905 / 3.09 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Montreal

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

Tonight the (42-14-2-4) Florida Panthers will travel to Montreal, QC to take on the (17-36-9-1) Montreal Canadiens. This game will take place inside Bell Centre at 7:00 PM EST. Florida won the last meeting between these two teams, 5-2.

The Florida Panthers took down the Ducks, 3-0 on the 18th. They were extremely efficient on the offensive end of the ice and smothered the Ducks when they were in their attacking zone.

The Montreal Canadiens are entering this game after losing to the Boston Bruins, 3-2. The Canadiens held their own, but failed to score late in this game. They will need more offensive pressure if they want to defeat the red-hot Panthers.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TAMPA BAY (39-17-6 84P) at BOSTON (39-19-5 83P) 7 p.m.

DETROIT (26-30-7 59P) at New York Islanders (27-25-9 63P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (22-36-5 49P) at Winnipeg (30-24-10 70P) 8 p.m.

Idle: TOR (85P), BUF (54P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets