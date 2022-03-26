GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators

Panthers (43-14-6 92P) at Senators (23-36-5 51P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, ON

Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, ON ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, SN1, CITY

Bally Sports Florida, SN1, CITY ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Silver Seven Sens FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 4 (1-1-0)

Game 3 of 4 (1-1-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 3, OTT 0 (Recap) - 3/3/2022

@FLA 3, OTT 0 (Recap) - 3/3/2022 NEXT MEETING: April 28, 2022

April 28, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (30-6-3 .917 / 2.57 2SO) vs Anton Forsberg (15-13-2 .918 / 2.72 1SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (30-6-3 .917 / 2.57 2SO) vs Anton Forsberg (15-13-2 .918 / 2.72 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Ottawa

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)

The Ottawa Senators will host the Florida Panthers Saturday in an Atlantic Divison matchup. This will be the third head-to-head matchup of the season. Ottawa beat Florida 8-2 on December 14, and Florida won 3-0 on March 3.

Florida will be playing their sixth straight road game on Saturday. Theyhave won their last two games, beating Anaheim 3-0 last Friday and Montreal 4-3 this past Thursday. The Panthers now lead the Atlantic Division with 92 points.

The Senators are tied for the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference with 51 points. On Thursday, they snapped their two-game losing streak, beating the Winnepeg Jets 5-2.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

New York Islanders (28-25-9 65P) at BOSTON (40-19-5 85P) 12:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

TAMPA BAY (39-18-6 84P) at DETROIT (26-31-7 59P) 12:30 p.m.

TORONTO (40-18-5 85P) at MONTREAL (17-37-10 44P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BUF (55P)

