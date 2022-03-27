GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet Ontario

Bally Sports Florida, Sportsnet Ontario ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LeafsForever, #FLAvsTOR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LeafsForever, #FLAvsTOR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Pension Plan Puppets

Pension Plan Puppets FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3

Game 1 of 3 LAST MEETING: TOR 5, @FLA 3 (Recap) - 2/27/2020

TOR 5, @FLA 3 (Recap) - 2/27/2020 NEXT MEETING: April 5. 2022

April 5. 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (13-7-3 .906 / 2.89 1SO) vs Petr Mrazek (11-6-0 .885 / 3.39 0SO)

Spencer Knight (13-7-3 .906 / 2.89 1SO) vs Petr Mrazek (11-6-0 .885 / 3.39 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto

Scouting Report

It is a battle in the Atlantic Division when the Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season to finish off a seven-game road run. Florida defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-3 in a shootout last night. Florida is 9-1-1 in their last 11 games. Toronto lost 4-2 to the Canadiens in Montreal on Satuday. The Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and have slipped into fourth place.

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TAMPA BAY (40-18-6 86P) at New York Islanders (28-26-9 65P) 2 p.m. (TNT)

BUFFALO (23-33-9 55P) AT New York Rangers (41-19-5 87P) 5 p.m.

DETROIT (26-31-8 60P) at Pittsburgh (39-17-10 88P) 5 p.m.

MONTREAL (18-37-10 46P) at New Jersey (23-37-5 51P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (87P), OTT (52P)

