GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens

Panthers (44-15-6 94P) vs Canadiens (18-37-11 47P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN 2

Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN 2 ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoHabsGo, #MTLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoHabsGo, #MTLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Eyes On The Prize

Eyes On The Prize FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 4 (2-0-0)

Game 3 of 4 (2-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @MTL 3 - (Recap) 3/24/2022

FLA 4, @MTL 3 - (Recap) 3/24/2022 NEXT MEETING: April 29, 2022

April 29, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (31-6-3 .916 / 2.57 2SO) vs Allen (7-17-4 .908 / 3.09 2SO)

Bobrovsky (31-6-3 .916 / 2.57 2SO) vs Allen (7-17-4 .908 / 3.09 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Montreal

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Montreal Canadiens face the Florida Panthers with both teams heading in opposite directions this season. The Canadiens have only won 18 of their 66 games including only three of their last 10 games while the Panthers have won 44 of their 65 games including seven of their last 10 games. The Canadiens are hoping to end a rough season on a high note while the Panthers are looking to remain in first place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference, making the upcoming game a crucial one for both teams.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TORONTO (41-19-5 87P) at BOSTON (41-19-5 87P) 7 p.m.

Carolina (44-15-7 95P) at TAMPA BAY (41-18-6 88P) 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

OTTAWA (23-36-6 52P) at Nashville (38-24-4 80P) 8 p.m.

Idle: DET (60P), BUF (58P)

