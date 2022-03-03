GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators

Panthers (35-13-5 75P) vs Senators (19-28-5 43P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, RDS2, TSN5

Bally Sports Florida, RDS2, TSN5 ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoSensGo, #OTTvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoSensGo, #OTTvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Silver Seven Sens

Silver Seven Sens FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 4 (0-1-0)

Game 2 of 4 (0-1-0) LAST MEETING: OTT 8, @FLA 2 (Recap) - 12/14/2021

OTT 8, @FLA 2 (Recap) - 12/14/2021 NEXT MEETING: March 26, 2022

March 26, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (26-6-3 .915 / 2.63 1SO) vs Murray (5-11-2 .915 / 2.78 1SO)

Bobrovsky (26-6-3 .915 / 2.63 1SO) vs Murray (5-11-2 .915 / 2.78 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators face the Florida Panthers with both teams heading in opposite directions this season. The Senators have only won 19 of their 52 games and have lost back-to-back games while the Panthers have won 35 of their 53 games but hope to snap out of a three-game losing streak. Both teams are looking to improve in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference, and the upcoming game should be a good one as a result.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Pittsburgh (33-14-8 74P) at TAMPA BAY (35-11-6 76P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (32-18-4 68P) at Vegas (30-20-4 64P) 9 p.m. (ESPN)

MONTREAL (13-34-7 33P) at Calgary (32-14-6 70P) 9 p.m

Idle: TOR (74P), DET (54P), BUF (42P)

