GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks

Panthers (45-15-6 96P) vs Blackhawks (24-33-10 58P)

WHEN: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSCH

Bally Sports Florida, NBCSCH ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Blackhawks, #CHIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Blackhawks, #CHIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Second City Hockey

Second City Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, CHI 2 (Recap) - 2/20/2022

@FLA 5, CHI 2 (Recap) - 2/20/2022 NEXT MEETING: 2022-23 regular season

2022-23 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (32-6-3 .914 / 2.61 2SO) vs Kevin Lankenin (4-9-5 .912 / 2.80 4SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (32-6-3 .914 / 2.61 2SO) vs Kevin Lankenin (4-9-5 .912 / 2.80 4SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Chicago

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Chicago Blackhawks travel to Sunrise, FL to take on the Florida Panthers inside of the FLA Live Arena. These two teams played last month and the Panthers won, 5-2. This game doesn’t have any playoff implications, as the Blackhawks have underperformed this season and the Panthers are already in.

The Blackhawks are coming into this game after falling to the Buffalo Sabres, 6-5. Chicago struggled on the defensive end of the ice in this game. The Sabres don’t have a powerful offense and they still found success against the Blackhawks.

The Panthers are coming into this game after defeating the Montreal Canadiens, 7-4. Florida’s offense is clicking right now and they are extremely tough to stop.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

New Jersey (24-37-5 53P) at BOSTON (41-20-5 87P) 7 p.m.

Winnipeg (33-25-10 76P) at TORONTO (42-19-5 89P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (18-38-11 47P) at Carolina (44-15-8 96P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TBL (90P), DET (61P), BUF (59P), OTT (52P)

