GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LGRW, #DETvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

ENEMY INTEL: Winging It In Motown

FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 4 (1-0-0)

LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @DET 2 (OT) - (Recap) 10/29/2021

NEXT MEETING: April 17, 2022

PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (27-6-3 .916 / 2.56 2SO) vs Greiss (8-8-1 .895/ 3.37 0SO)

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Detroit

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A pair of teams from the Atlantic Division on opposite sides of the playoff cut line take the ice down in the Sunshine State looking to earn two points. The Detroit Red Wings are on the road as they travel to face the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Detroit was upended 3-1 on the road by Tampa Bay Friday night in the front half of their back-to-back set that comes to a close here. Florida rolls in off a 3-0 home win over Ottawa in their most recent game Thursday night. In the last 10 meetings between the teams, the Panthers own an 8-2 advantage and have won the last three meetings. That includes a 3-2 overtime triumph on the road in the first matchup this season back on October 29, 2021.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

OTTAWA (19-29-5 43P) at Arizona (15-35-4 34P) 4 p.m.

MONTREAL (14-34-7 35P) at Edmonton (30-21-4 64P) 7 p.m.

Vancouver (27-23-6 60P) at TORONTO (35-15-4 74P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (33-18-4 70P) at Columbus (28-25-2 58P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Idle: TBL (78), BUF (44P)

