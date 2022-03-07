GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

Panthers (37-13-5 79P) at Sabres (18-31-8 44P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSG-B

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 4 (1-0-0)

LAST MEETING: @FLA 7, BUF 4 - 12/2/2021

NEXT MEETING: April 3, 2022

PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (9-6-2 .898 / 3.22 0SO) vs Anderson (8-7-0 .907/ 2.94 0SO)

Knight (9-6-2 .898 / 3.22 0SO) vs Anderson (8-7-0 .907/ 2.94 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Buffalo

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Florida Panthers face the Buffalo Sabres with both teams heading in opposite directions this season. The Panthers have won 37 of their 55 games including back-to-back games while the Sabres have only won 18 of their 57 games and only three of their last 10 games. The Panthers are looking to remain in first place in the Atlantic Division while the Sabres are hoping to climb out of the bottom of the Atlantic Division and the upcoming game should be a good one as a result.

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Los Angeles (31-19-7 69P) at BOSTON (34-18-4 72P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (35-16-4 70P) at Columbus (28-25-3 59P) 7 p.m. ESPN+, Hulu

Idle: TBL (80P), DET (54P), OTT (43P), MTL (37P)

