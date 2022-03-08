GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Panthers (38-13-5 81P) at Penguins (34-14-7 75P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, ATTNS-Pittsburgh

Bally Sports Florida, ATTNS-Pittsburgh ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

PensBurgh FLA IN SEASON SERIES: 3 of 3 (1-0-1)

3 of 3 (1-0-1) LAST MEETING: @PIT 3, FLA 2 (SO) - (Recap) 11/11/2021

@PIT 3, FLA 2 (SO) - (Recap) 11/11/2021 NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-23 season

Playoffs or 2022-23 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (28-6-3 .917 / 2.54 2SO) vs Jarry (27-11-6 .921 / 2.30 4SO)

Bobrovsky (28-6-3 .917 / 2.54 2SO) vs Jarry (27-11-6 .921 / 2.30 4SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Pittsburgh

The Florida Panthers face the Pittsburgh Penguins with both teams playing great this season. The Panthers have won 38 of their 56 games including their last three games while the Penguins have won 34 of their 57 games this season. The Panthers are looking to remain in first place in the Atlantic Division while the Penguins look to leap into first place in the Metropolitan Division and the upcoming game should be a good one as a result.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Seattle (17-36-5 39P) at TORONTO (36-16-4 76P) 7:30 p.m

Arizona (16-35-4 36P) at DETROIT (24-26-6 54P) 7:30 p.m.

OTTAWA (19-31-5 43P) at St. Louis (32-16-7 71P) 8 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (37-12-6 80P) at Winnipeg (24-22-10 58P) 8 p.m.

Idle: BOS (73P), BUF (44P), MTL (37P)

