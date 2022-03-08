 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 57

By Todd Little
Panthers (38-13-5 81P) at Penguins (34-14-7 75P)

  • WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, ATTNS-Pittsburgh
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: 3 of 3 (1-0-1)
  • LAST MEETING: @PIT 3, FLA 2 (SO) - (Recap) 11/11/2021
  • NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-23 season
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (28-6-3 .917 / 2.54 2SO) vs Jarry (27-11-6 .921 / 2.30 4SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Pittsburgh

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Florida Panthers face the Pittsburgh Penguins with both teams playing great this season. The Panthers have won 38 of their 56 games including their last three games while the Penguins have won 34 of their 57 games this season. The Panthers are looking to remain in first place in the Atlantic Division while the Penguins look to leap into first place in the Metropolitan Division and the upcoming game should be a good one as a result.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Seattle (17-36-5 39P) at TORONTO (36-16-4 76P) 7:30 p.m
  • Arizona (16-35-4 36P) at DETROIT (24-26-6 54P) 7:30 p.m.
  • OTTAWA (19-31-5 43P) at St. Louis (32-16-7 71P) 8 p.m.
  • TAMPA BAY (37-12-6 80P) at Winnipeg (24-22-10 58P) 8 p.m.

Idle: BOS (73P), BUF (44P), MTL (37P)

