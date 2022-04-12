GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks

Panthers (51-15-6 108P) at Ducks (29-33-12 70P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, BSSC, BSSD

Bally Sports Florida, BSSC, BSSD ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #FlyTogether, #ANAvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #FlyTogether, #ANAvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Anaheim Calling

Anaheim Calling FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @ANA 0 - (Recap) 3/18/2022

FLA 3, @ANA 0 - (Recap) 3/18/2022 NEXT MEETING: That’s all, folks!

That’s all, folks! PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (34-6-3 .911 / 2.72 3SO) vs Gibson (17-24-10 .904 / 3.17 1 SO)

Bobrovsky (34-6-3 .911 / 2.72 3SO) vs Gibson (17-24-10 .904 / 3.17 1 SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Anaheim

Scouting Report (Full preview @ Winners and Whiners)

It’s an interconference battle of teams on the ice in different situations in relation to the playoff picture in the Sunshine State. The Anaheim Ducks are on the road as they make the cross-country trek to face the Florida Panthers Tuesday night. Anaheim comes in off a 5-2 road loss to Carolina Sunday in their most recent contest. Florida downed Nashville by a 4-1 count Saturday night on the road in the second game of a back-to-back set for the team. In the last 10 meetings between the teams, the Panthers own a narrow 5-4-1 advantage though they have won the last three matchups. That includes a 3-0 road win in the first matchup this season March 18.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

St. Louis (42-20-10 94P) at BOSTON (45-22-5 95P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (26-37-11 63P) at TORONTO (47-19-6 100P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (26-40-6 58P) at DETROIT (28-34-10 66P) 7:30 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (44-20-8 96P) at Dallas (41-27-4 86P) 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Idle: MTL (51P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets