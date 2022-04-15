GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets

Panthers (52-15-6 110P) vs Jets (35-28-11 81P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida, TSN3

NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida, TSN3 ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Arctic Ice Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @WPG 3 - (Recap) 1/25/2022

FLA 5, @WPG 3 - (Recap) 1/25/2022 NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23 regular season

Stanley Cup or 2022-23 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (35-6-3 .923 / 2.70 3SO) vs Hellebuyck (27-25-10 .911 / 2.93 4SO)

Bobrovsky (35-6-3 .923 / 2.70 3SO) vs Hellebuyck (27-25-10 .911 / 2.93 4SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets face the Florida Panthers in a matchup between two red-hot teams hoping to end the season strong. The Jets have a 35-28-11 record but with back-to-back wins, have put themselves in a position to make a push for the playoffs in the Western Conference. The Panthers have a 52-15-6 record and with an eight-game winning streak, boast the best record in the Eastern Conference and hope to win the Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the NHL.

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

New York Islanders (34-30-9 77P) at MONTREAL (20-43-11 51P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TOR (102P), TBL (98P), BOS (95P), DET (68P), BUF (65P), OTT (62P)

