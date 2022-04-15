GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets

Panthers (52-15-6 110P) vs Jets (35-28-11 81P)
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida, TSN3
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoJetsGo, #FLAvsWPG, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Arctic Ice Hockey
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)
- LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @WPG 3 - (Recap) 1/25/2022
- NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23 regular season
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (35-6-3 .923 / 2.70 3SO) vs Hellebuyck (27-25-10 .911 / 2.93 4SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Winnipeg
Scouting Report (Full preview at Winners and Whiners)
The Winnipeg Jets face the Florida Panthers in a matchup between two red-hot teams hoping to end the season strong. The Jets have a 35-28-11 record but with back-to-back wins, have put themselves in a position to make a push for the playoffs in the Western Conference. The Panthers have a 52-15-6 record and with an eight-game winning streak, boast the best record in the Eastern Conference and hope to win the Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the NHL.
Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- New York Islanders (34-30-9 77P) at MONTREAL (20-43-11 51P) 7 p.m.
Idle: TOR (102P), TBL (98P), BOS (95P), DET (68P), BUF (65P), OTT (62P)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
