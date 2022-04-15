 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 74

By Todd Little
Panthers (52-15-6 110P) vs Jets (35-28-11 81P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Winnipeg

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida, TSN3

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Arctic Ice Hockey

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #GoJetsGo, #WPGvsFLA @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (35-6-3 2.70) / Winnipeg: Hellebuyck (27-25-10 2.93)

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • New York Islanders (34-30-9 77P) at MONTREAL (20-43-11 51P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TOR (102P), TBL (98P), BOS (95P), DET (68P), BUF (62P), OTT (62P)

