GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

ON THE TUBE: ESPN

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LGRW, #FLAvsDET, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

ENEMY INTEL: Winging It In Motown

FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 4 (2-0-0)

LAST MEETING: @FLA 6, DET 2 - (Recap) 3/5/2022

NEXT MEETING: April 21, 2022

PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (36-6-3 .912/2.66 3SO) or Knight (36-6-3 .912/2.66 3SO) vs Nedeljkovic (19-21-9 .903/3.27 3SO)

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Detroit

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A pair of Atlantic Division teams on opposite ends of the playoff cut line take the ice in search of a victory in the Motor City. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they make the trip to face the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon. Florida comes in off a 6-1 home win over Winnipeg Friday night in their most recent contest. Detroit was blanked 4-0 on the road by the Rangers Saturday afternoon in their most recent game so they are playing the second game of a back-to-back set. In the last 10 meetings, the Panthers have won eight of them, including the last four. That includes a 6-2 win at home in the most recent meeting on March 5.

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BUFFALO (28-38-11 64P) at Philadelphia (23-41-11 57P) 5 p.m.

New York Islanders (35-30-9 79P) at TORONTO (49-20-6 104P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TBL (100P), BOS (97P), OTT (63P), MTL (51P)

