GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at New York Islanders

Panthers (54-15-6 114P) vs Islanders (35-31-9 79P)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET WHERE: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

UBS Arena, Elmont, NY ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSG+

Bally Sports Florida, MSG+ ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Isles, #FLAvsNYI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Isles, #FLAvsNYI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Lighthouse Hockey

Lighthouse Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0)

Game 3 of 3 (2-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 6, NYI 1 - (Recap) 11/16/2021

@FLA 6, NYI 1 - (Recap) 11/16/2021 NEXT MEETING: That’s all, folks!

That’s all, folks! PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (36-6-3 .912 / 2.66 3SO) vs Sorokin (25-16-7 .927 / 2.31 7SO)

Bobrovsky (36-6-3 .912 / 2.66 3SO) vs Sorokin (25-16-7 .927 / 2.31 7SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Scouting Report (Full preview at Winners and Whiners)

The Florida Panthers are building a ton of momentum for the upcoming playoffs. they enter this game off a 6-1 road win over Detroit and have now won their last 10 games in a row. Florida has 114 points on the year which is 2nd most in the league and tops in the Eastern Conference. The New York Islanders have played much better down the stretch, but thanks to a 5-15 start to the year, they were in too much of a hole early on to dig all the way out. The Islanders are 11-7 over their last 18 games, but they are still five games under .500 .

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Philadelphia (23-42-11 57P) at TORONTO (50-20-6 106P) 7 p.m.

Minnesota (47-21-7 101P) at MONTREAL (20-45-11 51P) 7 p.m.

DETROIT (29-37-10 68P) at TAMPA BAY (46-21-8 100P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (46-24-5 97P) at St. Louis (46-20-10 102P) 8 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

OTTAWA (28-41-7 63P) at Vancouver (38-28-10 86P) 10 p.m.

Idle: BUF (69P)

