GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils

Panthers (46-15-6 98P) at Devils (24-38-5 53P)

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ ON THE TUBE: NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida, MSG+

NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida, MSG+ ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NJDevils, #FLAvsNJD, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #NJDevils, #FLAvsNJD, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: All About The Jersey

All About The Jersey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0)

Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, NJD 1 (Recap) - 11/18/2021

@FLA 4, NJD 1 (Recap) - 11/18/2021 NEXT MEETING: 2022-23 regular season

2022-23 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (33-6-3 .916 / 2.55 3SO) vs Hammond (3-0-0 .920/ 2.40 0SO)

Bobrovsky (33-6-3 .916 / 2.55 3SO) vs Hammond (3-0-0 .920/ 2.40 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New Jersey

Scouting Report

The Florida Panthers, currently tied with Carolina in points for tops in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand, will be trying to pad its lead in the standings when they take on the New Jersey Devils in an early Saturday matinee. The Panthers are coming off an effective 4-0 win over Chicago while the Devils were bombed 8-1 by the Bruins in their last outing. Florida is 6-3-1 in its last 10 games against New Jersey. The teams have split the first two games played this season.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Columbus (32-31-5 69P) at BOSTON (42-20-5 89P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (18-39-11 47P) at TAMPA BAY (43-18-6 92P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

TORONTO (43-19-5 91P) at Philadelphia (21-35-11 53P) 7 p.m.

Idle: DET (61P), BUF (61P), OTT (54P)

