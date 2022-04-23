 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Cats and Buds wrap season series in Sunrise

By Todd Little
Toronto Maple Leafs v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Panthers (56-15-6 118P) vs Maple Leafs (51-21-6 108P)

  • WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LeafsForever, #TORvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Pension Plan Puppets
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0)
  • LAST MEETING: @FLA 7, TOR 6 (OT) (Recap) - 3/27/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-23 season
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (38-6-3 .914/2.64 3SO) vs Jack Campbell (30-9-5 .913/2.69 4SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto

Scouting Report

The Florida Panthers are the NHL’s hottest team right now and come into this game on a 12-game winning streak, which has helped them wrap up the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The Toronto Maple Leafs had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Tampa Bay Lightning in their last outing. They will try to bounce back from the lopsided loss to the Bolts with a victory over the Cats, which will get them closer to home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • New York Islanders (35-32-10 80P) at BUFFALO (30-38-11 71P) 12:30 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh (44-23-11 99P) at DETROIT (30-38-10 70P) 12:30 p.m. (NHL Network)
  • New York Rangers (51-21-6 108P) at BOSTON (47-25-5 99P) 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
  • MONTREAL (20-47-11 51P) at OTTAWA (30-41-7 67P) 7 p.m.
  • Nashville (44-28-5 93P) at TAMPA BAY (47-22-8 102P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

