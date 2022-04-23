GameThread: Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Panthers (56-15-6 118P) vs Maple Leafs (51-21-6 108P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0) - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto
Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Pension Plan Puppets
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #LeafsForever, #TORvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (38-6-3 2.64) / Toronto: Campbell (30-9-5 2.69)
Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- BUFFALO 5, New York Islanders 3
- Pittsburgh 7, DETROIT 2
- BOSTON 3, New York Rangers 1
- MONTREAL (20-47-11 51P) at OTTAWA (30-41-7 67P) 7 p.m.
- Nashville (44-28-5 93P) at TAMPA BAY (47-22-8 102P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
Loading comments...