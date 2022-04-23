 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 78

By Todd Little
Panthers (56-15-6 118P) vs Maple Leafs (51-21-6 108P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Pension Plan Puppets

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #LeafsForever, #TORvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (38-6-3 2.64) / Toronto: Campbell (30-9-5 2.69)

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • BUFFALO 5, New York Islanders 3
  • Pittsburgh 7, DETROIT 2
  • BOSTON 3, New York Rangers 1
  • MONTREAL (20-47-11 51P) at OTTAWA (30-41-7 67P) 7 p.m.
  • Nashville (44-28-5 93P) at TAMPA BAY (47-22-8 102P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

