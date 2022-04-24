GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Panthers (57-15-6 120P) vs Lightning (48-22-8 104P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: ESPN+. Hulu

ESPN+. Hulu ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #TBLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #TBLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Raw Charge

Raw Charge FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 4 of 4 (2-0-1)

Game 4 of 4 (2-0-1) LAST MEETING: @FLA 9, TBL 3 - (Recap) 12/30/2021

@FLA 9, TBL 3 - (Recap) 12/30/2021 NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-23 season

Playoffs or 2022-23 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (18-8-3 .909/2.77 1SO) vs Vasilevskiy (36-18-5 .917/2.46 2SO)

Knight (18-8-3 .909/2.77 1SO) vs Vasilevskiy (36-18-5 .917/2.46 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A pair of Atlantic Division playoff-bound teams from the Sunshine State lock up on the ice. The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road as they make the trip to face the Florida Panthers Sunday night. Tampa Bay beat Nashville 6-2 in an interconference clash last night while the Cats edged the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2 in overtime. In the last 10 meetings between the teams, the Lightning own a narrow 5-4-1 advantage though it was the Panthers rolling to a 9-3 victory at home in the most recent matchup on December 30, 2021.

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (30-39-10 70P) at New Jersey (27-43-8 62P) 1 p.m.

BOSTON (48-25-5 101P) at MONTREAL (20-48-11 51P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (51-21-7 109P) at Washington (44-23-11 99P) 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

Idle: BUF (73P), OTT (69P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets