GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Panthers (57-16-6 120P) at Bruins (49-25-5 103P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TD Garden, Boston, MA ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NESN

Bally Sports Florida, NESN ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Stanley Cup of Chowder FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (1-0-1)

Game 3 of 3 (1-0-1) LAST MEETING: @BOS 3, FLA 2 (SO) - (Recap) 10/30/2021

@BOS 3, FLA 2 (SO) - (Recap) 10/30/2021 NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-23 season

Playoffs or 2022-23 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (39-6-3 .912/2.66 3SO) vs Ullmark (24-10-2 .914/2.52 0SO)

Bobrovsky (39-6-3 .912/2.66 3SO) vs Ullmark (24-10-2 .914/2.52 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A pair of Atlantic Division playoff bound teams lock up on the ice up in Beantown. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they make the trip to face the Boston Bruins Tuesday night. Florida was in action at home Sunday night against Tampa Bay in another Atlantic Division clash and came up an 8-4 loser. Boston went on the road north of the border to face Montreal in a battle of Original Six franchises Sunday night, picking up a 5-3 victory. In the last 10 meetings between the teams, the Panthers own a 5-3-2 advantage. This season, the teams have each won once with the Bruins earning a 3-2 shootout win at home in the most recent matchup on October 30, 2021.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (31-39-10 72P) at TORONTO (52-21-7 111P) 7 p.m.

New Jersey (27-44-8 62P) at OTTAWA (31-41-7 69P) 7 p.m.

Columbus (36-36-7 79P) at TAMPA BAY (49-22-8 106P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BUF (73P), MTL (51P)

