GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators

Panthers (57-17-6 120P) at Senators (32-41-7 71P)
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, ON
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN5
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 4 of 4 (2-1-0)
- LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @OTT 3 (SO) (Recap) - 3/26/2022
- NEXT MEETING: 2022-23 regular season
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (18-9-3 .905/2.89 1SO) vs Filip Gustavsson (5-11-1 .893/3.52 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Ottawa
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)
The Florida Panthers are looking to avoid a third straight defeat. They were clobbered by the Lightning on Sunday and were dealt a 4-2 road loss by the Bruins on Tuesday. It’s not a big deal considering they have secured the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers are sporting an 8-2 record in their last ten games overall.
The Ottawa Senators are playing some of their best hockey of the season. They have won four in a row after registering a 5-4 overtime home win over the Devils on Tuesday night. Overall it’s been a poor season for a young team but they certainly have the potential for next season. The Senators are 6-3-1 in their last ten bouts.
Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- BUFFALO (31-38-11 73P) at BOSTON (50-25-5 105P) 7 p.m.
- TAMPA BAY (50-22-8 108P) at Columbus (36-37-7 79P) 7 p.m.
Idle: TOR (113P), DET (72P), MTL (53P)
