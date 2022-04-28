GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators

Panthers (57-17-6 120P) at Senators (32-41-7 71P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, ON

Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, ON ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN5

Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN5 ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoSensGo, #FLAvsOTT, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoSensGo, #FLAvsOTT, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Silver Seven Sens

Silver Seven Sens FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 4 of 4 (2-1-0)

Game 4 of 4 (2-1-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @OTT 3 (SO) (Recap) - 3/26/2022

FLA 4, @OTT 3 (SO) (Recap) - 3/26/2022 NEXT MEETING: 2022-23 regular season

2022-23 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (18-9-3 .905/2.89 1SO) vs Filip Gustavsson (5-11-1 .893/3.52 0SO)

Spencer Knight (18-9-3 .905/2.89 1SO) vs Filip Gustavsson (5-11-1 .893/3.52 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Ottawa

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)

The Florida Panthers are looking to avoid a third straight defeat. They were clobbered by the Lightning on Sunday and were dealt a 4-2 road loss by the Bruins on Tuesday. It’s not a big deal considering they have secured the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers are sporting an 8-2 record in their last ten games overall.

The Ottawa Senators are playing some of their best hockey of the season. They have won four in a row after registering a 5-4 overtime home win over the Devils on Tuesday night. Overall it’s been a poor season for a young team but they certainly have the potential for next season. The Senators are 6-3-1 in their last ten bouts.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BUFFALO (31-38-11 73P) at BOSTON (50-25-5 105P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (50-22-8 108P) at Columbus (36-37-7 79P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TOR (113P), DET (72P), MTL (53P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets