GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

Panthers (47-15-6 100P) at Sabres (25-33-11 61P)

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET WHERE: KeyBank Arena, Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Arena, Buffalo, NY ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Bally Sports Florida, MSG-B

ESPN+, Bally Sports Florida, MSG-B ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #FLAvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #FLAvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Die By The Blade

Die By The Blade FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 4 (2-0-0)

Game 3 of 4 (2-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 6, @BUF 1 - (Recap) 3/7/2022

FLA 6, @BUF 1 - (Recap) 3/7/2022 NEXT MEETING: April 8, 2022

April 8, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (14-8-3 .905 / 2.90 0SO) vs Anderson (13-9-2 .901 / 3.06 0SO)

Knight (14-8-3 .905 / 2.90 0SO) vs Anderson (13-9-2 .901 / 3.06 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Buffalo

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Florida Panthers are coming into this game as the top team in the Eastern Conference. They became the second team to reach 100 points this season after a stunning 7-6 comeback win in overtime against the New Jersey Devils yesterday. The Buffalo Sabres are entering this game as the sixth-place team in the Atlantic Division. They have struggled this season and can’t find a spark on either end of the ice. The Sabres will not make the playoffs this year, and they have their eyes set on a top draft pick.

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (26-33-9 61P) at OTTAWA (24-37-6 54P) 1 p.m.

Idle: TOR (93P), TBL (93P), BOS (91P), MTL (49P)

