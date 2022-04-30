Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals: Schedule

The Atlantic Division champion Florida Panthers earned the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time in franchise history after posting a league-best 58-18-6 record, guaranteeing themselves home ice advantage throughout the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Their first round opponent will be the Washington Capitals, who finished in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division with a 44-26-12 record.

The Panthers took the regular season series against the Capitals, two games to one. Florida won 5-4 in overtime on November 4 at FLA Live Arena. The Capitals skated to a 4-3 home ice victory on November 26. The Panthers edged Washington 5-4 in the deciding game in Sunrise four days later.

Schedule

Game 1 – Tuesday, May 3 | 7:30 PM | FLA Live Arena | Bally Sports Florida, ESPN2, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 2 – Thursday, May 5 | 7:30 PM | FLA Live Arena | Bally Sports Florida TBS, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 3 – Saturday, May 7 | 1 PM | Capital One Arena | Bally Sports Florida, ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Game 4 – Monday, May 9 | 7 PM | Capital One Arena | Bally Sports Florida, TBS, SN1, TVA Sports

If Necessary

*Game 5 – Wednesday, May 11 | Time TBD | FLA Live Arena | Broadcast Information TBD

*Game 6 – Friday, May 13 | Time TBD | Capital One Arena | Broadcast Information TBD

*Game 7 –Sunday, May 15 | Time TBD | FLA Live Arena | Broadcast Information TBD