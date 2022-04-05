GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, TVAS, TSN4

Bally Sports Florida, TVAS, TSN4 ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LeafsForever, #TORvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LeafsForever, #TORvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Pension Plan Puppets

Pension Plan Puppets FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0)

Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0) LAST MEETING: @TOR 5, FLA 2 (Recap) - 3/27/2022

@TOR 5, FLA 2 (Recap) - 3/27/2022 NEXT MEETING: April 23. 2022

April 23. 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (33-6-3 .914 / 2.64 3SO) vs Eric Kallgren (4-2-1 .906 / 2.71 1SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (33-6-3 .914 / 2.64 3SO) vs Eric Kallgren (4-2-1 .906 / 2.71 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto

Scouting Report (full preview @ Winners and Whiners)

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers in a matchup between two of the best Eastern Conference teams that look poised to compete for the Stanley Cup. The Maple Leafs have a 45-19-5 record with a five-game winning streak while the Panthers have a 48-15-6 and with their win against the Sabres on Sunday, became the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff spot. The Maple Leafs look to improve from fourth place in the Eastern Conference while the Panthers hope to secure the best record in the conference in the final few weeks of the season.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Carolina (45-16-8 98P) at BUFFALO (25-34-11 61P) 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

OTTAWA (25-37-6 56P) at MONTREAL (19-39-11 49P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (44-20-5 93P) at DETROIT (26-34-9 61P) 7:30 p.m.

Idle: TBL (93P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets