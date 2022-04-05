GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Panthers (48-15-102P) vs Maple Leafs (45-19-5 95P)
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, TVAS, TSN4
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0)
- LAST MEETING: @TOR 5, FLA 2 (Recap) - 3/27/2022
- NEXT MEETING: April 23. 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (33-6-3 .914 / 2.64 3SO) vs Eric Kallgren (4-2-1 .906 / 2.71 1SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers in a matchup between two of the best Eastern Conference teams that look poised to compete for the Stanley Cup. The Maple Leafs have a 45-19-5 record with a five-game winning streak while the Panthers have a 48-15-6 and with their win against the Sabres on Sunday, became the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff spot. The Maple Leafs look to improve from fourth place in the Eastern Conference while the Panthers hope to secure the best record in the conference in the final few weeks of the season.
Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Carolina (45-16-8 98P) at BUFFALO (25-34-11 61P) 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)
- OTTAWA (25-37-6 56P) at MONTREAL (19-39-11 49P) 7 p.m.
- BOSTON (44-20-5 93P) at DETROIT (26-34-9 61P) 7:30 p.m.
Idle: TBL (93P)
