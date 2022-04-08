GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres

Panthers (49-15-6 104P) vs Sabres (26-35-11 63P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSG-B

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #BUFvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

ENEMY INTEL: Die By The Blade

FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 4 of 4 (3-0-0)

LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @BUF 3 - (Recap) 4/3/2022

NEXT MEETING: That's all, folks!

PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (16-8-3 .904 / 2.91 1SO) vs Tokarski (7-10-5 .901 / 3.24 1SO)

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Buffalo

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Buffalo Sabres face the Florida Panthers in a matchup between two teams on opposite ends of the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have a 26-35-11 record and are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference while the Panthers have a 49-15-6 record and with a five-game winning streak, boast the best record in the Eastern Conference. This will be the final matchup between the two teams and the Panthers are hoping to sweep the season series and attempt to win the Presidents’ Trophy in the process.

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BOSTON (44-21-5 93P) at TAMPA BAY (43-20-7 93P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Idle: TOR (98P), DET (65P), OTT (58P), MTL (51P)

