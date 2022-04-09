GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators

Panthers (50-15-6 106P) at Predators (41-25-4 86P)

WHEN: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Preds, #FLAvsNSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Preds, #FLAvsNSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: On The Forecheck

On The Forecheck FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (0-1-0)

Game 2 of 2 (0-1-0) LAST MEETING: NSH 6, @FLA 4 (Recap) - 2/22/2022

NSH 6, @FLA 4 (Recap) - 2/22/2022 NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23 regular season

Stanley Cup or 2022-23 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (16-8-3 .904 / 2.91 1SO) vs Saros (35-21-3 .921 / 2.55 3SO)

Knight (16-8-3 .904 / 2.91 1SO) vs Saros (35-21-3 .921 / 2.55 3SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Nashville

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

It’s an interconference battle on the ice in the Music City between a pair of teams looking to lock in their playoff position. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Nashville Predators Saturday evening. Florida rallied for a 4-3 win over Buffalo at home Friday night. Nashville rolls in off a 3-2 road victory over Ottawa Thursday night in their previous contest. In the last 10 meetings between the teams, the Panthers own a 6-3-1 advantage though it was the Predators earning a 6-4 road victory in the first matchup this season on February 22.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

MONTREAL (20-40-11 51P) at TORONTO (46-19-6 98P) 7 p.m.

Columbus (33-33-6 72P) at DETROIT (28-34-9 65P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (26-38-6 58P) at New York Rangers (46-20-6 98P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (95P), TBL (94P), BUF (63P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets