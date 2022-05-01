Sunday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight, who went 6-1-0 with a 2.16 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and one shutout in seven appearances, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for April.

Knight surrendered two or fewer goals in five of his seven outings, highlighted by a 27-save shutout in his final start of the regular season against the Ottawa Senators on April 28. The 13th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft finished his first full NHL season ranking among the top rookie goaltenders (minimum: 20 GP) in wins (3rd; 19), goals-against average (3rd; 2.79), save percentage (3rd; .908), shutouts (tied‑3rd; 2) and games played (5th; 32).

Knight joins teammate Anton Lundell as the second Panthers player to earn “Rookie of the Month” honors in 2021-22. Lundell was the winner in January.

U18

The United States will take on Sweden at 12:30 p.m. in the gold medal game at U18 Wold Championship in Landshut, Germany. NHL Network has the broadcast. The undefeated U.S. cruised to a 6-1 seminfinal won over Czechia while Sweden edged Finland by a 2-1 count.

NHL

The NHL regular season wraps today with the Seattle Kraken visiting the Winnipeg Jets at 2 p.m. A point for the Kraken would give the Philadelphia Flyers the third best odds in the NHL Draft Lottery.