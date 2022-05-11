Game Five Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL SERIES: Tied 2-2

Tied 2-2 ON THE TUBE: ESPN2, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA

ESPN2, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #WSHvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #WSHvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Japers’ Rink

Japers’ Rink LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @WSH 2 (OT) - (Game 4 Recap)

FLA 3, @WSH 2 (OT) - (Game 4 Recap) NEXT MEETING: May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (2-2 .900/2.72 0SO) vs Samsonov (1-1 .949/1.66 0SO)

Bobrovsky (2-2 .900/2.72 0SO) vs Samsonov (1-1 .949/1.66 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)

The Florida Panthers hos the Washington Capitals in Game Five of the First Round in what has been back and forth series. The Capitals won Game One and Game Three but after an overtime defeat, hope to retake the momentum of the series. The Panthers, meanwhile, entered the series as heavy favorites but trailing 2-1 had to fight back to force overtime in Game Four and eventually won the game to even up the series. Both teams are looking to win Game Five to put themselves one game away from the Second Round and the upcoming game should be a great one.

Wednesday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Tuesday’s results

Carolina 5, Boston 1 (Hurricanes lead series 3-2)

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 (Maple Leafs lead series 3-2)

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 (Blues lead series 3-2)

Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4 (OT) (Kings lead series 3-2)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets