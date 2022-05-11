Game Five Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals
- WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- SERIES: Tied 2-2
- ON THE TUBE: ESPN2, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @WSH 2 (OT) - (Game 4 Recap)
- NEXT MEETING: May 13, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (2-2 .900/2.72 0SO) vs Samsonov (1-1 .949/1.66 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)
The Florida Panthers hos the Washington Capitals in Game Five of the First Round in what has been back and forth series. The Capitals won Game One and Game Three but after an overtime defeat, hope to retake the momentum of the series. The Panthers, meanwhile, entered the series as heavy favorites but trailing 2-1 had to fight back to force overtime in Game Four and eventually won the game to even up the series. Both teams are looking to win Game Five to put themselves one game away from the Second Round and the upcoming game should be a great one.
Wednesday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:
- Game 5: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers 7 p.m. ESPN
- Game 5: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames 9:30 p.m. ESPN
Tuesday’s results
Carolina 5, Boston 1 (Hurricanes lead series 3-2)
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3 (Maple Leafs lead series 3-2)
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2 (Blues lead series 3-2)
Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4 (OT) (Kings lead series 3-2)
