 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Five Thread: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

LBC’s 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Live Discussion Forum

By Todd Little
/ new

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals

Series: Tied 2-2 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Where: BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN2, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Japers’ Rink

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (2-2 2.72) / Washington: Samsonov (1-1 1.66)

Tonight in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...