Game Six Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC SERIES: Florida leads 3-2

Florida leads 3-2 ON THE TUBE: TBS, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA

TBS, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #FLAvsWSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #FLAvsWSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Japers’ Rink

Japers’ Rink LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, WSH 3 - (Game 5 Recap)

@FLA 5, WSH 3 - (Game 5 Recap) NEXT MEETING: May 15, 2022

May 15, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (3-2 .902/2.78 0SO) vs Samsonov (1-2 .913/2.68 0SO)

Bobrovsky (3-2 .902/2.78 0SO) vs Samsonov (1-2 .913/2.68 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Scouting Report

After mounting a huge Carter Verhaeghe-powered comeback win over the Washington Capitals in Game 5, the Florida Panthers took a series lead for the first time since 2012. The Panthers have all the momentum as they have won the last two games and a win tonight at Capital One Arena will put them in the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 26 years.

Friday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

Thursday’s results

Boston 5, Carolina 2 (Series tied 3-3)

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3 (OT) (Series tied 3-3)

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1 (Blues win series 4-2)

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 (Series tied 3-3)

