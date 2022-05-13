Game Six Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals
- WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
- SERIES: Florida leads 3-2
- ON THE TUBE: TBS, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #ALLCAPS, #FLAvsWSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Japers’ Rink
- LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, WSH 3 - (Game 5 Recap)
- NEXT MEETING: May 15, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (3-2 .902/2.78 0SO) vs Samsonov (1-2 .913/2.68 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington
Scouting Report
After mounting a huge Carter Verhaeghe-powered comeback win over the Washington Capitals in Game 5, the Florida Panthers took a series lead for the first time since 2012. The Panthers have all the momentum as they have won the last two games and a win tonight at Capital One Arena will put them in the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 26 years.
Friday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:
- Game 6: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. TNT
- Game 6: Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars 9:30 p.m. TNT
Thursday’s results
Boston 5, Carolina 2 (Series tied 3-3)
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3 (OT) (Series tied 3-3)
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1 (Blues win series 4-2)
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2 (Series tied 3-3)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
Loading comments...