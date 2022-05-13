 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Six Thread: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

LBC’s 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Live Discussion Forum

By Todd Little
Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

Series: Florida leads 3-2 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Where: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: TBS, Bally Sports Florida, NBCS-WA

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Japers’ Rink

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (3-2 2.78) / Washington: Samsonov (1-2 2.68)

Tonight in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

