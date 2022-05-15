Sunday Caterwaul: Lightning advance to face Panthers

There is going to be a rematch. The Florida Panthers next opponent will be the two-time defending champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nick Paul potted two goals for the Lightning, who eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 2-1 win in Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for the Bolts, Morgan Rielly scored, and Jack Campbell made 23 saves for the Maple Leafs,

Max Domi had two goals and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes, who held off a very late charge to eliminate the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 win in Game 7 at PNC Arena on Saturday. The Hurricanes await the winner of tonight’s Game 7 between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mike Smith made 29 saves, and Connor McDavid had a goal and a helper for the Edmonton Oilers, who eliminated the Los Angeles Kings with a 2-0 win in Game 7 at Rogers Place on Saturday. Defenseman Cody Ceci notched the series-winner 13:15 into the second period. The Oilers await the winners of tonight’s game between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames.

Tonight

Game 7: Pittsburgh at New York 7 p.m. TBS

Game 7: Dallas at Calgary 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

AHL

The Bridgeport Islanders staved off elimination with a 3-2 road win over the Charlotte Checkers. Aleski Heponiemi opened the scoring with the lone assist going to Cole Schwindt. Zac Dalpe drew the secondary assist on Connor Carrick’s goal with 38 seconds remaining in regulation. That tally pulled the Checkers within one after Simon Holmstrom scored an empty-netter for his second of the afternoon. Seattle prospect Joey Daccord finished with 20 saves on 22 shots. Game 4 will be Monday night at Bojangles Coliseum.