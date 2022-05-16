Monday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

After defeating the Washington Capitals four games to two in Round 1, marking the club’s first playoff series win since 1995-96, the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 2. The Lightning edged the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 on Saturday night to advance.

The schedule for the series is as follows:

Game 1 – Tuesday, May 17 | Panthers vs. Lightning | 7 PM | FLA Live Arena | TNT

Game 2 – Thursday, May 19 | Panthers vs. Lightning | 7 PM | FLA Live Arena | TNT

Game 3 – Sunday, May 22 | Panthers at Lightning | 1:30 PM | Amalie Arena | TNT

Game 4 – Monday, May 23 | Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | 7 PM | Amalie Arena | TNT

*Game 5 – Wednesday, May 25 | Panthers vs. Lightning | Time TBD | FLA Live Arena | Broadcast Information TBD

*Game 6 – Friday, May 27 | Panthers at Lightning | Time TBD | Amalie Arena | Broadcast Information TBD

*Game 7 – Sunday, May 29 | Panthers vs. Lightning | Time TBD | FLA Live Arena | Broadcast Information TBD

The teams met four times this season with the Cats going 2-1-1 against their cross-state rival.

October 19: FLA 4, @TBL 1 (LBC Recap)

November 13: @TBL 3, FLA 2 (OT) (LBC Recap)

December 30: @FLA 9, TBL 3 (LBC Recap)

April 24: TBL 8, @FLA 4 (LBC Recap)

AHL

The Charlotte Checkers will host the Bridgeport Islanders tonight at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Charlotte leads the best-of-five series two games to one. If they fail to eliminate Bridgeport tonight, Game 5 will take place on Wednesday night in Charlotte.