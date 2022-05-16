LBC’s 2022 NHL Playoff Predictions Contest: Second Round

Alright Florida Panthers fans, the time has come to make your selections for round two of the Litter Box Cats annual playoff predictions contest.

Our first round winner was CrazeeHorze20. A quiet LBCer who came out of nowhere to post a perfect 8-0 record with three bonus points for a grand total of 39 points.

Also going 8-0 were clinttankersley (2 bonus points) and Danno423 (2 bonus points) to finish tied for second place with 38 points with NDPanther, who went 7-1 (missing just his one point series) with three bonus points. AussiePantherFan was the fourth picker to go 8-0, but didn’t collect any bonus points to finish with 36 points. Great job by the quartet of perfection!

CatDaddy31, chasejs2013892, dontpbg were in the next tier with 37 points.

Back to business...

Like the first round, the format for the division finals is a confidence picks set-up. This time the points will range from 8 to 5.

I am going to keep the bonus point in place for picking the series-winner in the correct amount of games to add a little more variance to the scoring.

Remember, the contest is done round-by-round and there is an overall winner at the end of the playoffs, so make sure to stay in the game if you want to have a chance at ending up top Cat come July.

Atlantic Division

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

Central Division

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues

Pacific Division

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Please enter your picks in the comment section mirroring the example below. The total goals tiebreaker will be for Florida-Tampa Bay series. Deadline is 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Good luck!

Example Picks (these are not my picks)

8-point: Colorado (7)

7-point: Florida (7) total goals 33

6-point: Carolina (6)

5:point: Calgary (7)