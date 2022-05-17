Game One Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL SERIES: Game 1 of 7

Game 1 of 7 ON THE TUBE: TNT

TNT ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #TBLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #TBLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Raw Charge

Raw Charge LAST MEETING: TBL 8, @FLA 4 - (Recap) 4/24/2022

TBL 8, @FLA 4 - (Recap) 4/24/2022 NEXT MEETING: May 19, 2022

May 19, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (4-2 .906/2.79 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (4-3 .897/3.04 0SO)

Bobrovsky (4-2 .906/2.79 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (4-3 .897/3.04 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Florida Panthers in Game One of the Second Round after splitting the four regular-season matchups. The Lightning were trailing 3-2 in the First Round but defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in back-to-back games to advance to the Second Round. The Panthers trailed in the First Round 2-1 to the Washington Capitals but won three games in a row to secure the series. The Lightning are looking to become the first team to win three consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the New York Islanders in the 1980s while the Panthers are hoping to snap the Presidents’ Trophy curse and win their first-ever Stanley Cup and the upcoming game and series should be a great one.

