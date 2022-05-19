Game Two Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- SERIES: Lightning lead 1-0
- ON THE TUBE: TNT
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- LAST MEETING: TBL 4, @FLA 1 - (Game 1 Recap)
- NEXT MEETING: May 22, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (4-3 .903/2.98 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (5-3 .907/2.79 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Florida Panthers in Game Two of the Second Round after an exciting Game One. The Lightning entered the series as underdogs but after a 4-1 win in Game One, look to steal another game on the road to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. The Panthers, who finished the season with the best record in the NHL, lost the opening game of the series despite scoring the first goal in the game and hope to even up the series with a strong Game Two on their home ice.
Wednesday’s results
- Game 1: Carolina 2, New York 1 (OT)
Postgame at Canes Country and Blueshirt Banter
- Game 1: Calgary 9, Edmonton 6
Postgame at Matchsticks & Gasoline and Copper & Blue
Thursday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:
- St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche (Avalanche lead 1-0) 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
Pregame at St. Louis Game Time and Mile High Hockey
