Monday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The NHL’s 104th regular season of play came to an end yesterday with the Winnipeg Jets defeating the expansion Seattle Kraken by a 4-3 count.

Tonight, the chase for the Stanley Cup gets underway with four exciting games on the slate.

Of most interest to Florida Panthers fans will be the matchup between the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the second place Toronto Maple Leafs. The winner of that Atlantic Division series will play the Panthers if the Cats can get by Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, who are four years removed from their one and only title.

Let take a look at tonight’s schedule:

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Here’s a look back at LBC’s recap of three games between the Panthers and Capitals this season.

November 4: @Florida 5, Washington 4 (OT) - Recap

November 26: @Washington 4, Florida 3 - Recap

November 30: @Florida 5, Washington 4 - Recap

