Saturday Postseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Kane Brown, Walker Hayes and RaeLynn are in concert tonight at Amalie Arena, pushing Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning back to tomorrow’s 1:30 p.m. start. Maybe the extra day off will help the Cats find answers to their power play woes as they try to figure out ways to score against the two-time defending champions.

Zach Hyman scored on a shorthanded breakaway midway through the third period for the Edmonton Oilers, who rallied for a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames in Game 2 at Scotiabank Saddledome. After getting the hook in Game 1, Mike Smith finished with 37 saves. Leon Draisaitl and Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists, and playoff scoring leader Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist for the Oilers,

Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots for his first Stanley Cup Playoff shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-0 in Game 2 at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Brendan Smith opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, and Sebastian Aho had a goal and a helper for the Hurricanes.

Tonight

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues (series tied 1-1) 8 p.m. TNT

AHL

The Charlotte Checkers will open the best-of-five Atlantic Division Final on the road tomorrow against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Charlotte chose to open the series in Springfield, giving them home ice for Games 3-5. The Checkers did them same in the first round and dispatched the Bridgeport Islanders three games to one.