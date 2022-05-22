Game Three CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
- WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
- SERIES: Lightning lead 2-0
- ON THE TUBE: TNT
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- LAST MEETING: TBL 2, @FLA 1 - (Game 2 Recap)
- NEXT MEETING: May 23, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (4-4 .906/2.86 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (6-3 .915/2.60 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay
The Florida Panthers face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Three with the hopes of turning things around in the Second Round series. The Panthers lost both Game One and Game Two on their home ice and have to turn the series around on the road in the next two games. The Lightning, meanwhile, pulled off the upset in the first two games of the series, highlighted by a last-second goal in Game Two, and look to win Game Three to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Saturday’s result
- Colorado Avalanche 5, St. Louis Blues 2 (Colorado leads 2-1)
Postgame at Mile High Hockey and St. Louis Game Time
Sunday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:
- Game 3: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (Carolina leads 2-0) 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pregame at Canes Country and Blueshirt Banter
- Game 3: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (Series tied 1-1) 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Pregame at Matchsticks & Gasoline and Copper & Blue
