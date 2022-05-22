Game Three CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL SERIES: Lightning lead 2-0

Lightning lead 2-0 ON THE TUBE: TNT

TNT ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Raw Charge LAST MEETING: TBL 2, @FLA 1 - (Game 2 Recap)

TBL 2, @FLA 1 - (Game 2 Recap) NEXT MEETING: May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (4-4 .906/2.86 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (6-3 .915/2.60 0SO)

Bobrovsky (4-4 .906/2.86 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (6-3 .915/2.60 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

The Florida Panthers face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Three with the hopes of turning things around in the Second Round series. The Panthers lost both Game One and Game Two on their home ice and have to turn the series around on the road in the next two games. The Lightning, meanwhile, pulled off the upset in the first two games of the series, highlighted by a last-second goal in Game Two, and look to win Game Three to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

