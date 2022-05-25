Wednesday Postseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists for the New York Rangers in a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden. The series between the two Metropolitan Division foes is now tied at two games apiece. Former Florida Panthers forward Frank Vatrano opened the scoring and drew the secondary assist on Mika Zibanejad’s goal, which made it 3-0 late in the second period. Teuvo Teravainen was the only Hurricane to beat Igor Shesterkin, who finished with 30 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane each scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place. The Flames, who held Connor McDavid to one assist. rallied to tie the tilt after falling behind by three in the first period before Nugent-Hopkins got the game-winner with 3:27 remaining in regulation. Zach Hyman scored the other Edmonton goal and Mike Smith made 29 stops. Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson lit the lamp for Calgary. The Oilers lead the series three games to one.

Tonight’s game

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche 8 p.m. TNT (Avalanche lead series 3-1)

AHL

The Charlotte Checkers will take on the Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Final tonight at 7:05 p.m. in Springfield. The Checkers were routed 6-0 in Game 1 on Sunday and will looking to back bounce and send the series to Charlotte tied. Go Checkers!

World Championship

Team America squeaked by Norway 4-2 yesterday to finish in fourth place in Group B, earning a spot in the quarterfinals where they will face old friend Denis Malgin, who leads the tournament in scoring. and undefeated Switzerland tomorrow. After being upset on Monday by Denmark, Canada rebounded to finish group play with a 7-1 win over France to finish third in Group A.

Great Britain and Italy were the two teams who will be relegated to Division IA. They will be replaced in net year’s tournament by Hungary and Slovenia.

Quarterfinals

United States (B4) vs Switzerland (A1)

Slovakia (A4) vs Finland (1B)

Czechia (B3) vs German (2A)

Canada (A3) vs Sweden (B2)