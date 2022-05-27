Friday Postseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Art Ross Trophy-winner Connor McDavid scored 5:03 into overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers won the first Battle of Albert in 31 years by eliminating the Calgary Flames with a 5-4 victory in Game 5 at Scotiabank Saddledome .

McDavid ended the back-and-forth tilt when he took a pass from Leon Draisaitl in the slot and beat former Florida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Draisaitl finished the game with four assists.

Both of Edmonton’s superstars have produced a league-leading 26 points in 12 postseason games. You paying attention to this Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau?

The Flames joined the Panthers as the second division winner to get bounced from the playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes remained unbeaten at home in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by grinding out a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 5 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Vincent Trocheck, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei (Mr.) Svechnikov each notched their fourth goal of the playoffs in a winning effort that saw the Hurricanes take a 3-2 series lead.

Mika Zibanejad was the only Ranger to beat Antti Raanta, who stopped 16 of 17 shots.

Game 6 will take place on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Tonight’s game

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. TNT (Avalanche lead series 3-1)

World Championship

Avalanche prospect Ben Meyers scored two goals and Ottawa Senators forward Adam Gaudette also lit the lamp as the United States upset top seed Switzerland to advance to the semifinals, where they will take on Finland, who doubled up Slovakia 4-2, on Saturday.

The other semifinal match will feature Canada and Czechia. Canada rallied for a stunning 4-3 overtime win over Sweden, while the Czechs dispatched Germany by a convincing 4-1 margin.