Saturday Postseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Darren Helm beat Ville Husso with 5.6 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Central Division-winning Colorado Avalanche eliminated the St. Louis Blues with a tough 3-2 victory at Enterprise Center.

Assists on the series-winning goal went to Logan O’Connor and Jack Johnson.

J.T. Compher tied the game twice, trading goals with Jordan Faulk and Jordan Kyrou to set the stage for Helm’s late heroics.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 18 of 20 shots to get the win for the Avalanche, who will move on to meet the Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

A much busier Husso finished with 36 saves in defeat for the Blues, who joined the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames in making a second round exit.

Tonight’s game

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers 8 p.m. ESPN (Carolina leads 3-2)

AHL

The Charlotte Checkers will look to stay alive and force a Game 4 tonight at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Charlotte lost on the road 6-0 and 4-3 to the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center, putting the Atlantic Division-winners on the brink of elimination.

World Championship (Semifinals)

United States vs Finland - in progess on NHL Network

Canada vs Slovakia 11:20 a.m. (NHL Network)