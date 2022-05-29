Sunday Postseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Filip Chytil scored two goals and Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves and collected two assists, as the New York Rangers avoided elimination with a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Tyler Motte, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored the other goals for the Rangers. Defenseman Adam Fox had two assists.

Brady Skjei notched a goal and an assist, and former Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta gave up three goals on 13 shots before he was removed in the second period and replaced by 22-year-old rookie Pyotr Kochetkov, who finished with three saves.

The Hurricanes became the first team in NHL history to lose their first six road games in a postseason.

Game 7 will played on Monday at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Hurricanes are 6-0 in Game 7s since moving south from Hartford in 1997.

Historically, the Rangers are 10-6 in Game 7, including 2-5 on the road. They beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime in the first round at Madison Square Garden.

The Charlotte Checkers season came crashing to halt as the Springfield Thunderbirds completed a three-game sweep with a 5-1 victory at Bojangles Coliseum. Max McCormick scored the only goal for the Checkers, with the assists going to Alexander True and Zac Dalpe. Charlotte mirrored its parent club’s regular season success with an Atlantic Division title and then like the Panthers, got swept out of the playoffs after winning one round.

World Championship

Semifinals

Finland 4, United States 3

Canada 6, Czechia 1

Bronze Medal: United States vs Czechia 8:20 a.m. NHL Network

Gold Medal: Canada vs Finland 12:20 p.m. NHL Network